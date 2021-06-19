Armed Proud Boys supporter failed to riot at the Capitol — because he couldn't get a ride: prosecutors

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that a Proud Boys supporter in Queens, New York, was thwarted in his attempts to join the Capitol riot on January 6 — because he couldn't get a ride to D.C.

"Eduard Florea's wife, Joni Florea, told prosecutors that her husband was in a 'frenzy' to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6., and even got dressed in a tactical vest and armed himself with combat knives," reported Noah Goldberg. 'Ultimately, the defendant was unable to get a ride and thus did not travel to the Capitol on January 6,' wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Navarro in court papers opposing bail for Florea."

Florea allegedly made online threats against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on the right-wing social network Parler, and wrote, "Dead men can't write sh*t laws." According to the report, "The Middle Village man surrendered to the feds on Jan. 12 in a caught-on-camera raid, with authorities seizing about 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, 24 shotgun shells, 75 combat knives, two hatchets and two swords from his home."

In January, Joni Florea told local reporters she had suffered abuse at the hands of her husband, saying, "he's a horrible monster."

The Proud Boys, a notorious far-right gang of street brawlers that experts say is linked to white supremacy, was heavily involved in the Capitol riot, with several members facing charges. Their leader, Enrique Tarrio, is reportedly selling Black Lives Matter shirts to get by as the group faces a cash crunch.