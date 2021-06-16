Proud Boys leader selling 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts to get by -- as Oath Keepers splinter in spending scandal

The right-wing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have hit the skids since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Members of the militant groups have been charged with planning and carrying out the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the Oath Keepers are falling apart as board members accuse founder Stewart Rhodes of improper spending and the Proud Boys leader is making "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts to stay afloat, reported the Wall Street Journal.

"We're bleeding," said Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in April, complaining about his e-commerce business. "We've been bleeding money since January, like hemorrhaging money."

Tarrio has been cut off by PayPal and other processors for selling "hate propaganda" against Democrats, so he set up a secret site he won't identify that sells Black Lives Matter merchandise and items calling for Donald Trump's impeachment.

The Proud Boys leader was arrested two days before the riot by D.C. police for burning a Black Lives Matter banner taken from a historic Black church during a demonstration the previous month, and he was not present during the insurrection.

Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, also did not go inside the Capitol and has not been charged in the riot, but he's facing allegations from his group's board of directors that he misused member dues and donations.

Four board members quit last year after confronting Rhodes over the issue, and at least six state chapters have peeled away from the national organization.

The group's former secretary noticed Rhodes had maxed out his Oath Keepers card three days in a row at the same sporting goods store and refused to explain the spending, which the credit card company revealed was for an AR-10 military-style rifle that cost around $1,000 paid over three days due to the card's $350 daily limit.

The limit was set up after Rhodes previously spent $800 at Walmart on more than a dozen steaks and some exercise equipment.

Membership has fallen by 80 percent from its peak to about 7,500, according to former board members, and the group had less than $10,000 in its coffers in April.