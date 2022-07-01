Alleged Proud Boys hit with pepper spray while storming bar that planned all ages drag show

“I cannot give a more forceful endorsement, and I demand that anyone in Arizona (who is not some kind of known neo-Nazi or whatever) get in contact with his campaign and see what kind of help he needs,” Anglin wrote in the June 9 entry. “This is exactly the kind of man this country needs."

The 37-year-old Anglin, an outspoken admirer of Adolf Hitler and an early Trump supporter, has gone into hiding since helping to orchestrate the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and he has struggled to keep his operation online while evading lawsuits related to various harassment campaigns he allegedly provoked.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Very big deal': Former J6 Committee investigator says messages sent to Cassidy Hutchinson should be referred to DOJ

“Anglin habitually uses The Daily Stormer to celebrate and encourage right-wing political violence,” said journalist Luke O’Brien, who has written extensively about the neo-Nazi influencer. “He has a tepid blanket disclaimer on the front page of his site in an attempt to create legal cover for himself.”



Masters refers to himself as a "nationalist" and approvingly quoted Nazi leader Hermann Goering in a 2006 online essay, and he has expressed agreement with the white nationalist "great replacement theory" and blamed gun violence on "Black people, frankly," so Anglin's endorsement is somewhat unsurprising.

“White supremacists like Anglin have long telegraphed their desire to occupy our institutions, and the fastest way to get there is through political campaigns,” said Michael Edison Hayden, a senior investigative reporter and spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “He apparently sees an ally in Masters. I’d be very curious to see whether Masters will make any effort to disavow him.”



The Masters campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but O'Brien said Anglin has worked directly with Thiel associates in the past, including entrepreneur Jeff Giesea, who has collaborated with Daily Stormer associate Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer and others associated with the site.

“Peter Thiel’s losing streak is up,” Anglin wrote. “I don’t agree with everything the man endorses, and I don’t think he agrees with everything he endorses, but JD Vance and Blake Masters are going to change the entire game.”

“Masters is better than Vance, frankly,” he added. "[He is] married to a white women [sic] with sons despite some possibly questionable mannerisms.”