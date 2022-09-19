Newly unearthed document reveals Proud Boys' 'meticulous planning' for violent encounters
Members of the Proud Boys march in Manhattan against vaccine mandates in New York City (AFP)

A newly unearthed document reveals just how much effort the far-right Proud Boys gang puts into preparing for potentially violent encounters.

The Guardian reports that the document shows "meticulous planning" for Proud Boys actions, as "it resembles the annual minutes of a society of tax accountants" more than a manifesto written for political extremists.

According to the publication, the document was given by a member of the Proud Boys to extremism reporter Andy Campbell, who used it as part of research for his new book titled, "We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism."

The document details planning for a march in New York City on January 10th, 2021, which was just four days after the infamous attack on the United States Capitol building that has landed multiple members of the Proud Boys in jail on seditious conspiracy charges.

READ MORE: Trump flips out on FBI after return to Mar-a-Lago: 'Didn't even take off their shoes in my bedroom!'

"The plan is for 60 or so Proud Boys at the 10 January event in Manhattan to be corralled into seven 'tactical teams' of five to eight men each," reports the Guardian. "Members are told to bring protective gear, including 'knife/stab protection, helmets, gloves, boots etc' and to make use of radio channels, walkie-talkies or Telegram to communicate with each other."

Campbell tells The Guardian that the most dangerous aspect of the Proud Boys is the way they have inspired others not affiliated with the group to see violence as a legitimate political tactic.

“The street-level violence the Proud Boys helped to create is now being carried out by regular people,” Campbell said. “You saw it on January 6, you see it at Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ+ events where people are harassed and attacked by everyday Americans.”

SmartNews