'Great American patriots': Trump says DOJ 'destroying lives' after Proud Boys conviction

A day after four Proud Boys leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, former President Donald Trump hit out at the FBI for ruining the lives of “patriots.”

“The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes,” he said on Truth Social.

“The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment. All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before. GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!”

Proud Boys leaders Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Enrique Tarrio were found guilty of seditious conspiracy Thursday. A fifth Proud Boy, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of that charge but convicted on others.

The Washington Post reached out to a Trump spokesperson to ask if the Truth Social post was directed at the Proud Boys verdict, but didn’t get a response.

Trump has publicly stood by those arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the deaths of five people.

He has said he would give pardons to convicted rioters if he became president, and he plays a song recorded by prisoners being held in connection to the attack at his rallies.