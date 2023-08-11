Proud Boys accused of stiffing research firm used in J6 trial: report

A research group has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys, alleging the militant group owes it more than $30,000 for services provided to their lawyers in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial, The Daily Beast reports.

Lux Research’s lawsuit claims it was commissioned by Proud Boy lawyers to conduct a study to determine whether the far-right defendants could receive a fair trial in progressive Washington D.C., the report said.

Lux Research owner Lindsay Olsen is suing a group of lawyers for alleged copyright violations, claiming they didn’t pay her for work used at trial.

At the center of the lawsuit (first reported by Law360) is John Daniel Hull, an attorney representing Proud Boys member Joe Biggs. Hull, a defendant in the suit, says he commissioned the report from the firm In and its owner Lindsay Olsen. He acknowledges that she’s owed $30,000, and that he’s paid her $1,500.

Hull commissioned the report and acknowledged that Lux is still owed $30,000, the report said.

Hull, who is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, claims he’s paid Olsen $1,500 but the rest of the money owed is disputed, the report said.

Hull told The Daily Beast that “I will commit to my portion of it, sure,” but several other attorneys contacted by the outlet don’t share his view.

IN OTHER NEWS: U.S. Army reservist ran a ‘white nationalist’ training camp and touted KKK ties

Court filings from his co-defendants, however, accuse Hull of trading insults with others on the Proud Boys defense team while the criminal case was ongoing.

Kelly Weill writes for The Beast that, “Although In Lux Research claims Hull commissioned the report on behalf of multiple Proud Boys’ attorneys, some of those lawyers argue that Hull was hardly on friendly terms with them, let alone close enough to commission a $30,000 report on their behalf.”

Read the full article.