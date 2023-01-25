Proud Boys 'intend to subpoena' Trump at their seditious conspiracy trial: report
Members of the Proud Boys march in Manhattan against vaccine mandates in New York City (AFP)

Members of the Proud Boys are reportedly telling former President Donald Trump to stand back and stand by for a subpoena.

According to New York Times reported Alan Feuer, members of the Proud Boys who have been accused by the government of engaging in a seditious conspiracy are saying they "intend to subpoena Donald Trump as a witness at the trial."

Although it's not clear why members of the gang would want Trump to testify on their behalf, many other January 6th defendants have argued that broke into the Capitol and violently clashed with police officers because it was what the former president wanted them to do.

Feuer, however, expresses skepticism that the defendants will really be able to compel Trump's testimony.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Bizarre' George Santos finally crossed the line — and 'the clock is ticking': Alyssa Farah Griffin

"That hasn’t flown with judges in other J6 cases so we’ll see where it goes," he said of past efforts to score Trump as a witness. "An Ohio exterminator tried to subpoena Trump at his own trial last year. The judge shut it down."

The Proud Boys members are under increased pressure after the government earlier this week won seditious conspiracy convictions against four more members of the Oath Keepers militia, whom prosecutors argued engaged in a plot to block the peaceful transition of power to keep Trump in the White House.

