MAGA-rioting Proud Boy who said 'America needs a civil war' pleads guilty
Proud Boy Ryan Ashlock (United States Department of Justice)

A Kansas-based member of the Proud Boys has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for his role in the Capitol riots.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Proud Boy Ryan Ashlock on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a crime that carries a maximum prison sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Ashlock had originally faced additional more serious charges, including felony counts of conspiracy and civil disorder, although those were both dropped in exchange for his cooperation with other prosecutions.

As noted by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, federal prosecutors obtained text messages that Ashlock sent in the wake of the riots in which he glorified the violence that took place that day.

"F*ck all these p*ssy liar politicians," he wrote in one message. "Trump should have them all executed... America needs a civil war."

Prosecutors also say that Ashlock brought a handgun with him on his trip from the Kansas City area to Washington D.C.

Several members of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, including Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6th Capitol riots.

