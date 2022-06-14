Twitter erupts after Rudy Giuliani angrily denies being drunk on Election Night

Rudy Giuliani angrily denied claims that he was intoxicated on Election Night, but nobody seemed to believe him.
Multiple witnesses testified before the House select committee that an "apparently inebriated" Giuliani advised Donald Trump to declare victory as votes were still being counted, and many of the former president's campaign advisers believed he would lose.
But the former New York City mayor insisted that he had not been drinking that night.
"I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien," Giuliani tweeted, misspelling Stepien's last name. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi"
But Giuliani found little support for his defense.
\u201cAlways talk to a lawyer before you publicly repudiate a potentially helpful defense like \u201cI was extremely drunk and therefore couldn\u2019t form specific intent\u201d\u201d— AbsolutelySoberHat (@AbsolutelySoberHat) 1655219665
\u201cRudy accuses Jason Miller and Bill Stepien of perjury, for all intents and purposes.\u201d— Aaron Blake (@Aaron Blake) 1655219353
\u201c@RudyGiuliani So you were sober?!?! \nI woulda stuck with the narrative that you were drunk... \ud83e\udd74\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1655216944
\u201c@RudyGiuliani I'll be your sponsor, l'il buddy. Let's get to a meeting...\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1655216944
\u201cMiller worked on another presidential campaign of a well known New Yorker. His name was Rudy Giuliani.\u201d— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1655221439
\u201c@RudyGiuliani "I was just drinking Diet Pepsi" has become the new "I was just tucking in my shirt"....\ud83d\ude44\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1655216944
\u201c@RudyGiuliani Whenever I'm not drinking on the job, I make sure I tell everyone about the non-alcoholic beverage I was definitely drinking.\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1655216944
\u201c@RudyGiuliani little early to be hitting the "diet pepsi" already isn't it\u201d— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani) 1655216944