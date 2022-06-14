Twitter erupts after Rudy Giuliani angrily denies being drunk on Election Night
Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox & Friends (Fox News/screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani angrily denied claims that he was intoxicated on Election Night, but nobody seemed to believe him.

Multiple witnesses testified before the House select committee that an "apparently inebriated" Giuliani advised Donald Trump to declare victory as votes were still being counted, and many of the former president's campaign advisers believed he would lose.

But the former New York City mayor insisted that he had not been drinking that night.

"I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien," Giuliani tweeted, misspelling Stepien's last name. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi"

But Giuliani found little support for his defense.





