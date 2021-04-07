Proud Boys chairman now raising money for Boca Raton Republicans

The chairman of the Proud Boys has faced allegations he is a "snitch" after it was revealed he worked as an FBI informant, but that apparently doesn't bother the leadership of the Boca Raton Regional Republican Club.

On Wednesday the group announced that Tarrio, who is facing charges for burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Black church in the nation's capital, will keynote a May fundraiser.

"Enrique Tarrio has gained notoriety as the International Chairman of the Proud Boys and he is also the State Director for Latinos For Trump," the group posted to Facebook. "Recently, there have been several controversies surrounding Enrique and the Proud Boys. We decided to invite him to tell you his side of the story to set the record straight - HEAR THE TRUTH."

Tickets are $45, there will be a cash bar and "plenty of parking."

The Proud Boys have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.



