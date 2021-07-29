Proud Boys are invading New Hampshire school board meetings and vowing to defeat 'Marxism': report

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, a contingent of Proud Boys has been crashing school board meetings in Nashua, New Hampshire, where they have been intimidating locals.

"On Monday, a group of about seven Proud Boys wearing dark sunglasses, hats and facemasks stood outside Nashua High School North at the start of Nashua's school board meeting," reported Kimberly Houghton. "They were spotted in photographs posted on social media displaying the white power symbol and holding signs reading 'All lives matter, black (and) white unite,' and 'Marxism has no home here.'"

According to locals, they were also flashing "white power signs."

School board member Jennifer Bishop said of the incident, "I do find it concerning that we have Proud Boys showing up at our meetings ... We have a community of minorities that we need to support."

















The Proud Boys, a far-right "Western Chauvinist" group linked to white supremacists who have been implicated in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, have been seeking to infiltrate local politics following their failures on the national level. Activists linked to the Proud Boys have also sought to seize control of the Republican Party of Clark County, Nevada.