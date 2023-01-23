Latest seditious conspiracy verdict 'has to produce anxiety' for Proud Boys leader: reporter

Four more members of the Oath Keepers militia were found guilty of seditious conspiracy charges on Monday, and Politico legal reporter Kyle Cheney believes that the case could have implications for a similar case whose trial is still ongoing.
As Cheney observes on Twitter, the latest Oath Keepers guilty verdict "has to produce anxiety" for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who himself is facing seditious conspiracy charges.
"Like [Oath Keeper Ed] Vallejo, he wasn’t even in DC on Jan. 6, but jurors agreed Vallejo participated in the seditious conspiracy from a Comfort Inn in Arlington, where he babysat a stockpile of weapons," he writes.
Tarrio had already been arrested in Washington D.C. before the deadly January 6th riots at the Capitol took place after he stole a "Black Lives Matter" banner from the Asbury United Methodist Church and set it on fire, and thus did not directly take part in the riots with many of his fellow Proud Boys.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz gets trashed by House GOP insiders
However, prosecutors believe that they have uncovered enough evidence to prove that Tarrio helped devise and approved of a plan intended to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power with the goal of keeping former President Donald Trump illegally in office.