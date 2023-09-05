Enrique Tarrio's 'terrorism' should have gotten him an even longer sentence: Ex-FBI agent Andrew McCabe

Longtime Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years for his role in the seditious conspiracy to stop the electoral count — the longest sentence handed down yet for any of the January 6 defendants. But that's not enough, argued former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on MSNBC Tuesday.

Tarrio already received a harsher sentence than even U.S. defector to the "Taliban American" John Walker Lindh — however, argued McCabe, he was essentially a domestic terrorist leader, and so should have been sentenced as such.

"I want to bring [you] in to discuss this significant, significant sentencing for Enrique Tarrio's 22 years in prison," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He's 39 years old. The highest of any of these defendants yet. What do you think?"

"First of all, it's a significant sentence, 22 years is a lot of time in federal prison," said McCabe. "And it's entirely justified. He had an enormously significant role what we refer to in sentencing jargon as a leadership role over the group that probably had the most deleterious effect on the riot that day."

Nevertheless, McCabe continued, "I have to say, even though they've applied the terrorism enhancement to his underlying sentence in this case, I don't think it goes quite far enough."

"The fact is, we have defendants at many, many levels in different organizations who are convicted of offenses related to international terrorism," added McCabe. "They are recipients of the terrorism enhancement at its full level. And I just don't see the same sort of seriousness being given to domestic terrorism convictions. And let there be no mistake, this was an act of domestic terrorism. It absolutely fits under the statute. Applying the terrorism enhancement was appropriate here. I just think it should have been done on an equivalent level for someone who is clearly a leader in that group."

