Proud Boy expressed pride in being perceived as a terrorist like 'our founding fathers': prosecutors

During opening arguments at the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial, prosecutors zeroed in on messages that members of the gang sent to one another in the wake of the deadly riots at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.
As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, prosecutors showed that the Proud Boys were energized after the riots, which they hoped would be a blueprint for future actions that would overturn the 2020 election and reinstall former President Donald Trump back in power.
One message from Proud Boy Joseph Biggs was particularly inflammatory in nature, as it boasted about the gang being perceived as terrorists for their actions at the Capitol.
"Look, we started this country this way and we’ll f*cking save it this way," he wrote after the riots. "People tend to forget that our founding fathers were considered terrorists."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough also told jurors that that the Proud Boys described themselves as "lords of war" in the days leading up to the riots, while also emphasizing that they plotted to not only participate in the deadly attack, but also lead it and incite others to commit acts of violence.