'Unfair savage!' Trump explodes over special counsel Jack Smith

Donald Trump raged against special counsel Jack Smith and President Joe Biden in a series of Thursday morning posts on his Truth Social website.

The former president accused Smith, a Department of Justice veteran who recently returned to the U.S. from Europe, where he had prosecuted cases for The Hague, of targeting him for political reasons after he was tapped by attorney general Merrick Garland to oversee Trump-related investigations after the former president entered the 2024 campaign.

"The Special 'Prosecutor' assigned to the 'get Trump case,' Jack Smith(?), is a Trump Hating THUG whose wife is a serial and open Trump Hater, whose friends & other family members are even worse, and as a prosecutor in Europe, according to Ric Grenell, put a high government official in prison because he was a Trump positive person," Trump posted. "Smith is known as 'an unfair Savage,' & is best friends with the craziest Trump haters, including Lisa Monaco who runs 'Injustice.' The Boxes Scam is a HOAX."



One of the investigations involves the FBI seizure of classified materials found at Trump's private residence that had been sought for return by the National Archives, which the ex-president has then demanded to be given back to him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Biden goes toe-to-toe with Fox’s Peter Doocy after classified docs are found in his garage

"For seven years, from the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, the Democrat Party has WEAPONIZED the 'Legal' System, using City, State, and Federal Law Enforcement against me and the Republican Party as though they were a Private Protection Agency," Trump complained. "The greatest Witch Hunt in American History must end now. I beat the Fake Impeachments, the disgraceful Mueller Persecution, and much else that the Fake News doesn’t want to write or talk about, but this charade MUST STOP NOW!!!"

House Republicans are launching their own investigations into Trump-era probes, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, but the former president called for all ongoing cases against him to be ended and Smith fired.

"Fire a man who may very well turn out to be a criminal, Jack Smith," Trump said. "His conflicts, unfairness, and mental state of derangement make him totally unfit for the job of 'getting Trump.' Go after Biden and the Biden Crime Family instead. Like Bill Barr, the U.S. Attorneys in Delaware and Illinois are weak, ineffective, and afraid to do what must be done. The Election was RIGGED, and we are now losing our Country. We can’t let that happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"