Proud Boy's lawyer fears Fox News' new Jan. 6 coverage will blow up in his client's face

Norm Pattis, an attorney representing Proud Boy Joe Biggs, is apparently not a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson's latest revisionist coverage of the January 6th Capitol riots.
As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Pattis on Wednesday denounced Carlson's decision to describe the January 6th riots as mostly peaceful.
Specifically, Pattis said he's "outraged by what Tucker Carlson said" and added that "I don’t think any reasonable person... could conclude otherwise than that there was violence" at the Capitol on January 6th.
Cheney notes that Pattis also expressed fears that Carlson's coverage could cause a "backlash" with the jury that would make them more likely to convict his client.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, however, dismissed Pattis's concerns and argued that jurors in the case have repeatedly been instructed to ignore January 6-related media coverage during their service.
A prosecutor representing the United States Department of Justice was similarly dismissive of Pattis' claims and argued that "we should not be sitting here talking about what Tucker Carlson said."
Biggs and some of his fellow Proud Boys are currently on trial on seditious conspiracy charges that government successfully used to prosecute members of the Oath Keepers militia, including founder Stewart Rhodes, for their organized attempt to violently block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.