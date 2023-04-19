Proud Boys leader testifies that Trump can be 'pretty ridiculous'

Dominic Pezzola, a leader in the Proud Boys gang, on Wednesday acknowledged that he stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021 on behalf of a man who could be "pretty ridiculous."

As reported by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Pezzola testified during his trial for seditious conspiracy that former President Donald Trump "can say some pretty ridiculous s--t sometimes," while still insisting that he supported the former president's economic policies.



Pezzola also denied that there had been any plan to storm the Capitol on January 6th, even though prosecutors proved last year that members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia had planned to do just that.

"Our only plans were to maybe storm the liquor store, that was it," he told the court of January 6th. "I woke up, I had no plans, I didn’t know what was going on."

The 45-year-old Pezzola has been charged with seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties alongside fellow Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

A Capitol Police officer has testified that Pezzola and his fellow rioters stripped him of his shield by force and then used that shield to smash windows in the Capitol building.