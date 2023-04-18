Trump lawyers commit 'strategic blunder' in case against Michael Cohen: analysis

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are trying to undermine the credibility of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen -- but Mother Jones' David Corn believes he's caught them making what he calls a "strategic blunder."

At issue, writes Corn, is a complaint against Cohen written by Trump attorney Alejandro Brito that relies upon a sentencing memorandum penned by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York that recommends jail time for Cohen for his role in facilitating Trump's illegal hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The memo itself is a scathing indictment of Cohen's character, as it argues that the former Trump "fixer" has exhibited "a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life" and has been "motivated by personal greed and ambition."

However, argues Corn, the complain against Cohen very conveniently leaves off crucial information in the sentencing memo linking Cohen's criminal behavior directly to the former president.

Specifically, Corn zeroes in on the passage indicating the Cohen committed crimes "in coordination and at the direction of Individual 1," who just so happens to be Trump himself.

"By referencing this document as a reliable source of information, he is lending credence to a document that undermines his client’s position in the ongoing criminal case," Corn explains. "He is citing a memo that plainly stated that Trump conspired with Cohen to commit a crime at the heart of Bragg’s case. This is not good lawyering."

