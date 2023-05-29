Husband of second place beauty pageant winner rushes the stage and throws a tantrum: report

The second-place winner of a Brazil beauty pageant's husband on Saturday rushed the stage and threw a tantrum that was captured on video, TMZ reports.

Nathally Becker was the runner-up to Várzea Grande’s Emannuelly Belini at Brazil's Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023, who was in the process of being crowned when Becker’s husband rushed the stage.

Becker and Belini were on the stage holding hands when Becker’s husband is seen jumping on the stage and grabbing the crown as it’s about to be placed on Belini’s head.

He slams the crown to the ground and grabs Becker’s hair, and tries to pull her off the stage before picking up the crown and slamming it to the ground again.

Event organizers issued a statement confirming that Belini was the winner and condemning Becker’s husband’s actions and announcing that he’d be facing legal action in connection with the incident.

