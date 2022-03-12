Military expert: Putin's army is 'afraid and almost disoriented' as Ukraine invasion plods along
Appearing on CNN with host Michael Smerconish, retired Admiral James Stavridis noted the most recent developments as Vladimir Putin's army draws closer to Kyiv and expressed surprise at how badly the invasion of Ukraine is going, saying the invaders seem both scared and unsure of themselves as they meet resistance.

Speaking with the host, the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe predicted Russia may likely prevail in their occupation of the country, but that it could take months at the pace they are currently going.

"Are you surprised by the Russian capabilities thus far?" host Smerconish asked.

"I am not shocked at their failures. I think they have improved over the force that I surveyed as the Supreme Allied Commander years ago," Stavridis replied. 'They still have three key faults. One is they have a high percentage of conscripts and reservists that they're putting into the fight; they're inexperienced, they're afraid, almost disoriented. Secondly, logistics: this has been a shortfall for Russia, logistics are hard. professionals do logistics well, we do that well. Russia is failing with that. And third, Michael, the generalship here, the admiralship has not been very good, the battle plan isn't good. There's a lot of confusion and all three of those are weaknesses that we've seen in Russia, historically."

