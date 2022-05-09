Putin's televised 'Victory Day' speech sabotaged by hackers' 'blood on your hands' message: report
Vladimir Putin (Photo from Mikhail Klimentyev for AFP)

Russian television viewers looking to watch President Vladimir Putin's speech on "Victory Day" -- a celebration of the anniversary of Nazi Germany surrendering to the allies in 1945 -- were greeted with an anti-war message when they checked their TV guides.

According to a report from Forbes, viewers instead saw a message on multiple channels that stated, "On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war."

The report adds, "...the names of programs, and their descriptions on several major Russian networks on different time slots appear to have been changed to display a message which tells the Russian people they are being lied to by the authorities."

According to a report from the BBC, "The big channels including Channel One, Rossiya-1 and NTV-Plus were all changed."

The anti-war message comes as one CNN military analyst claimed, "I think that Vladimir Putin is starting to realize that he can't achieve his objectives militarily," before adding, "What's going on is Ukrainians are taking it to the Russians."

The Forbes report notes that there are questions whether it was the work of hackers or internal sabotage.

You can see a clip of the Russian TV guides below or at this link.

