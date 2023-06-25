Putin faces new dilemma with his international partners after aborted Wagner revolt: retired U.S. general

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffery suggested that, not only is Vladimir Putin damaged within his own country after the Wagner Group rebellion was aborted, but that his allies in the international community may be hesitant to help him out in the near future.
Speaking with host Chris Jansing, McCaffery noted that the Russian president has been getting help from outside his country with much-needed military technology following his invasion of Ukraine, but now his precarious position, as evidenced by a threat of a possible coup, may make those sources dry up.
Asked by the MSNBC host if Putin will survive after the rebellion was quelled, McCaffery said the Russian president has a whole new set of problems that he will have to deal with.
"Well, in the long run, it surely doesn't look very good for him," he admitted. "His international partners are going to be very hesitant to back him up with new infusions of military technology. He's an economic disaster zone. The only thing he ever had was energy to sell the world and the Europeans have walked away from that."
"It looks as if he's really in a very weakened position," he added. "I think the internal part was the biggest threat to him."
