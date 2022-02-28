Hackers say they changed the call sign for Putin's yacht with a special message to him

Vladimir Putin's yacht, Graceful, appears to have a different call sign on a few yacht tracking websites.
As Russian oligarch yachts are being tracked around the world, Putin's luxury boat typically has the call sign UBGV8, according to FleetMon.
But on another website, MarineTraffic, Bloomberg reporter Ryan Gallagher and Good Pillow CEO William LeGate noticed that someone changed the call sign to FCKPTN and its current maritime position is "Hell."
Gallagher tweeted that it was an offshoot group from the hackers Anonymous known as The Anon Leaks,
They "told me they did it by manipulating the maritime 'Automatic Identification System,' which is used to track ship locations," he tweeted. "They said they wanted to put the yacht in the scope of sanction packages as well as 'put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times.'"
The website VesselTracker lists the call sign as ANONYMO.
The yacht left Germany in early February after there were warnings of sanctions.
