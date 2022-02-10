Man says he killed his wife after QAnon believers told him she was a CIA plant

A Michigan man who murdered his wife last year says QAnon members sent him messages on his tablet device saying she was a CIA asset involved in a sex-trafficking ring.

Troy Burke, 45, also told investigators he had a “neuro-link” implanted in his brain that allowed other people to read his thoughts, according to a report from the Morning Sun.

“He also said that (President) Joe Biden had twins, a daughter and a son, and that the son had a sex change and that’s who his wife was,” according to Gratiot County Prosecutor Keith Kushion.

Burke shot his wife — 29-year-old Jessica Burke — three times in their home in January 2021. He confessed later the same day.

After two evaluations found Burke incompetent to stand trial, a judge accepted his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Burke reportedly had been hospitalized several times in the past for psychological issues. Following his plea, the judge ordered him to undergo additional psychiatric tests.

"After that it will be determined whether or not Burke will spend the rest of his life in a state mental health institution," the newspaper reported.



According to the Daily Dot, Burke's case "is believed to be at least the sixth murder tied to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that former President Donald Trump and a secret government insider known as 'Q' are secretly working behind the scenes to bring down an international cabal of child-eating pedophiles."