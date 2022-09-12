Michigan man 'snapped' after Trump's loss and shot his family after going down 'Q rabbit hole': daughter

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a woman from southern Michigan came forward to claim her father had been driven insane by QAnon and shot her family, after two years of spiraling from former President Donald Trump's defeat.

"Details of Igor Lanis’ descent into violent extremism were posted on Reddit on Sunday by his 21-year-old daughter, Rebecca Lanis, under the title 'My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning,'" reported Philippe Naughton. "Some Reddit users initially questioned the veracity of the post, which was published under the username 'qanonruinsfamilies' only hours after the shootings. But then Oakland County police confirmed the drama in Walled Lake, in the suburbs of Detroit, in the early hours of Sept. 11, when Lanis, 53, shot wife Tina, 56, and daughter Rachel."

"Tina died after being shot four times with a handgun. Rachel, 25, was hit in the back and legs by blasts from a shotgun, but managed to raise the alarm and is now in a stable condition in a hospital. Lanis also killed the family dog, shooting it multiple times," said the report. "Lanis was himself shot dead after opening fire with a shotgun on police who responded to the scene."

According to Rebecca's post, her parents used to be an “extremely loving and happy people” — but Igor's life was "ruined" by internet conspiracy theories: “In 2020 after Trump lost, my dad started going down the Q rabbit hole. He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy. It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody." That all changed over the weekend, when he decided to grab his guns after an argument with his wife.

"I’m shocked and I don’t even know what to say," wrote Rebecca, who confirmed she was the author of the post to The Detroit News. “F*ck you, Qanon. I hope the FBI tightens its grip on you and that your lackies [sic] rot in prison (and hell) for poisoning so many people.”

This is not the first time the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits Trump was secretly masterminding the resistance to a cabal of Satanic cannibal child traffickers who rule America, has led to violence. One QAnon believer shot and killed a Gambino crime boss in Staten Island. Another in California murdered his children with a spearfishing gun because he believed they had reptilian DNA.