QAnon adherent who led mob that chased Capitol cop on Jan. 6 given 5-year prison sentence
Capitol attacker Doug Jensen (Photo: DOJ Indictment)

An Iowa QAnon adherent who breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and led a mob who chased after a Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to 5 years in prison, according to CBS News' Scott MacFarlane.

Doug Jensen was convicted on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the riot.

Last week, the federal government asked the court to order a "mid-range sentence of 64 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, $2,000 in restitution and a total mandatory special assessment of $520 for the five felony counts and two misdemeanor counts of conviction." Jensen's lawyer asked that his client be sentenced to 27 months, saying that would be a "sentence sufficient but not greater than necessary."

This Friday, the judge characterized Jensen as the leader of the riot and sentenced him to five years in prison. The judge slammed Jensen for having a lack of remorse and for emboldening rioters to chase after Officer Eugene Goodman.

From NBC News: "Jensen has been in pretrial custody since last year. He had been released in a high-intensity pretrial program, but a judge ordered him detained again after he violated the conditions of his release by livestreaming an event hosted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election."

