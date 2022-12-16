'Clown' Trump had a second 'major announcement' this week -- and it is dangerous: columnist

According to a report from the Mary Sue's Julia Glassman, while social media users and pundits were laughing at Donald Trump's "Major Announcement" -- which ended up being a pitch to buy digital trading cards with his image on them for a mere $99 each -- he made a second announcement that is both dangerous and has real-world implications.

On Thursday, Trump was hawking the digital cards, with the president starring in an infomercial and claiming "Each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don't know if it's an amazing prize but it's what we have."

That, in turn, was roundly mocked by non-conservatives and disparaged by usually ardent supporters like Steve Bannon ("I can't do this anymore") and Michael Flynn ("Whoever advised him on that, I’d fire them immediately").

However, as Glassman wrote, Trump also made a second Truth Social post, promising to“shatter the left-wing censorship regime and to reclaim the right to free speech for all Americans.”

In that social media post, Trump linked to the so-called "Twitter files" from fringe journalists working at the behest of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

According to Glassman, "In a six-minute video posted to Truth Social and shared with The New York Post, Trump engaged in conspiracy theories about a secret group of shadowy figures stifling conservative posts on social media," containing Trump claiming, "In recent weeks, bombshell reports have confirmed that a sinister group of deep-state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people."

Writing, "The files contained information—much of it already public—about major content moderation decisions at Twitter, including discussions surrounding the permanent suspension of Trump’s account," Glassman claimed, "Social media platforms have been fighting waves of false claims and misinformation in recent years, including Qanon conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine rhetoric."

"It’s vital to understand who and what Trump is talking about when he uses phrases like 'free speech' and 'the American people.,'" she elaborated. "To Trump, Musk, and other right-wing figures, 'free speech' is synonymous with right-wing speech, and 'the American people' doesn’t include marginalized people like people of color, queer people, or immigrants."

"While Trump’s trading cards reveal what a clown he is, his second announcement is a sharp reminder that he’s only the visible face of a thriving white nationalism movement in the United States," she conconcluded.

