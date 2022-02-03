QAnon cultist is now running election board in Georgia as Trump keeps pushing his 'big lie': report

The Republican Party's descent into conspiracy theories is on full display in Georgia where a QAnon cultist is now in charge of elections.

"The Republican chair of a rural Georgia election board—which has the power to restrict or expand access to voting, call for audits and investigations into alleged voter fraud, and certify election results—is a QAnon-fixated election conspiracy theorist," The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "Appointed to his position last year, Ben Johnson heads the five-member Spalding County Board of Elections and Registration, which was recently taken over by Republicans as part of broader GOP efforts across the state to secure power over elections."

"Since at least September 2020, Johnson has been tweeting credulously about QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory that Satan-worshiping pedophiles control Hollywood and the Democratic Party. And even as QAnon adherents have sought office nationwide, the situation in Georgia was alarming to experts and advocates focused on election integrity in the era of baseless 'Stop the Steal' panic about nonexistent voter fraud," The Beast reported. "Evidence pointing to a bizarre fixation on QAnon is all over Johnson’s Twitter timeline."





Hate to say it but a hell of a lot of the information dropped by Q has turned out to be accurate. Say what you want.

— Ben M Johnson (@BeniclesMF) October 28, 2020

The Beast interviewed election law expert Rick Hasen who warned Johnson “may be more willing to steal the next election if they believe that the last election was stolen (it wasn’t)."

READ MORE: 'There seems to be a shift and Trump is sensing it': Morning Joe sees evidence the GOP is moving on

“Second, even if these conspiracists and QAnon adherents administer elections fairly, many people will reject election results they report because these administrators have shown themselves not to be credible," Hasen explained.





RED WHITE AND Q

— Ben M Johnson (@BeniclesMF) January 23, 2021





On Jan. 6, Johnson denied that the QAnon Shaman even existed as he attempted to blame Antifa for the Capitol riot by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

Jacob Chansley, who is known as the QAnon Shaman, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

"Chansley had been a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals. Although he did not get a pardon from Trump, Chansley's defense lawyer Albert Watkins said 'there will always be a soft spot' for Trump in Chansley's heart," Reuters reported.

READ: Infamous Trump supporter who painted over BLM mural charged with burglary and meth possession





Read the full report.



