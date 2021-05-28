QAnon congresswoman ripped for 'Mexican accent' impersonation: 'Death knell of GOP Hispanic outreach'

Real America's Voice/screen grab
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shocked the internet on Thursday when clips of her "Mexican accent" impersonation were posted to social media.
Greene showcased her impersonation during a Georgia campaign rally with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is reportedly under federal investigation for the sex trafficking of a minor.
Here's some of what people were saying about the controversial QAnon Congresswoman:
That may be the single most offensive (and incoherent) 30 seconds I have ever heard come out of the mouth of a federally elected official. The “Mexican accent" imitation should be played ad nauseum on Hispanic radio/tv. She should be the death knell of GOP Hispanic outreach.
— Jeff Leon (@jeffaleon) May 28, 2021
I honestly thought she was a stand up comedian who was bombing in front of the crowd....
— Joy (@joy81858) May 28, 2021
She went to the Donald J Trump school of standup comedy.
— Ambystoma 🦠💉 (@Ambystoma19) May 28, 2021
This explains everything ... pic.twitter.com/XwH422Eu8g
— Teri McGill (Indie Author) (@TeriMcGill) May 28, 2021
We're watching the birth of a 3rd political party. Let's call them “Idiocrats". MTG is vying for a leadership roll. pic.twitter.com/MJSpvnKXr6
— whodis (@mfehr2) May 28, 2021
Could her racism be anymore obvious? 🙄
— Roberta 🌴🏄🏽♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) May 28, 2021
Someone should tell her that someone who is attacked for being a racist should definitely not be doing accents.
— dbWrasslin (@DbWrasslin) May 28, 2021
@mtgreenee say it with me! pic.twitter.com/Jocx9IljOV
— Don Justo (@JTJ24) May 28, 2021
Once again, Marjorie Three Names answers the question, "Why aren't there any conservative comedians?"
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 28, 2021
@69kats @KevinlyFather @Acyn @GOPLeader Oh but it does now. And Quevin won’t stop it because it makes them money. T… https://t.co/89Hf6O3nJX— Letha Sunil (@Letha Sunil) 1622161900.0
... rep. marjorie taylor greene calls this her "really bad mexican accent." fact check: true. https://t.co/oDAsIFnV6z— fake nick ramsey (@fake nick ramsey) 1622161741.0