QAnon congresswoman ripped for 'Mexican accent' impersonation: 'Death knell of GOP Hispanic outreach'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shocked the internet on Thursday when clips of her "Mexican accent" impersonation were posted to social media.

Greene showcased her impersonation during a Georgia campaign rally with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is reportedly under federal investigation for the sex trafficking of a minor.

Here's some of what people were saying about the controversial QAnon Congresswoman: