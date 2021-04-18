QAnon congresswoman blasts Rupert Murdoch's newspaper over incest story: 'Shame on them'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) rushed to defend Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) over allegations of underage sex trafficking, but apparently draws the line at incest.

The controversial Republican on Saturday linked to a story by the New York Post, which is owned by far-right billionaire Rupert Murdoch of Fox News infamy.

The story was on an Australian named Richard Morris who is seeking to change incest laws in 60 countries, but who has received little support.

"We haven't moved any mountains yet," he told the tabloid.

But reporting on the topic was enough to draw condemnation from lawmaker known as the "QAnon congresswoman."

"This repulsive article really just says everything about the media. It just sums it up to exactly what the media is. And what low disgusting level many of them exist on. No wonder everyone is so sick of the news," she wrote.

"Shame on them," she said.