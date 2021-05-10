‘Just own your ignorance’: Republican ridiculed for claiming ‘autocorrect’ caused misspelling
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Controversial Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are rallying in support of the widely-panned Arizona audit.

On Monday, Gaetz posted a tweet complaining about the Justice Department worrying the audit is violating federal law.

Greene retweeted the Florida congressman and suggested the two travel to Arizona.

"After all, the people payed (sic) for those ballots and everything to do with the AZ elections," she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Greene seemed to blame autocorrect for changing "paid" to "payed."

Greene was quickly ridiculed. Here's some of what people were saying: