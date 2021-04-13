Trump-loving conspiracists and GOP officials to gather for three-day QAnon convention

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood will appear at an event in Texas with QAnon conspiracists and two Republican officials.
Wood will be a keynote speaker at a three-day Memorial Day event in Dallas alongside Donald Trump's former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Texas GOP chair Allen West, reported Newsweek.
They will also be joined by QAnon promoters Jordan Sather and Zak Paine, who goes by "RedPill78" online, at the For God & Country Patriot Roundup being held at the Gilley's Dallas complex and the Omni Dallas Hotel.
The roundup is organized by "QAnon John" Sabal and his wife Amy, who have been kicked off Facebook and Twitter for promoting the baseless conspiracy theory and are trying to rebrand at "The Patriot Voice."
Wood and Powell each filed lawsuits intended to overturn Donald Trump's election loss and have become popular figures in the QAnon movement, which law enforcement considered a violent threat even before adherents stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop certification of Joe Biden's electoral win.