13-year-old girl emerges as new leader of QAnon cult – and vows to indoctrinate kids: report

An adolescent acolyte of the late QAnon cult leader Michael Protzman has seemingly taken over as leader of the apocalyptic group which is waiting for John F. Kennedy and his son to make themselves known.

Protzman, who died in June in a dirt bike wreck in Minnesota, groomed a 13-year-old girl known to followers as "Tiny Teflon" as his protege, and she has emerged as the group's leading voice, much to the dismay of researchers who track the conspiracy movement, reported Vice News.

“It’s worrying to see this young girl be put on a pedestal by a bunch of adults after the passing of Protzman,” said an open-source researcher who uses the nickname “Karma” to avoid being targeted by group members.

Protzman hosted her during live chats on his Telegram channel, which has tens of thousands of followers, and made her an administrator before his death, and the girl has announced plans to indoctrinate more children into the cult by teaching them the movement's bastardized form of Jewish numerology, gematria, which they believe gives insight into future events.

“I definitely think I’m going to have more kids involved in this,” Tiny Teflon said during a live chat on her channel earlier this month. “Maybe they could share more code, because I don’t want to be talking the entire time when I do this show in the future. So I’ll definitely think of having kids share codes and teach what they know too.”

Tiny Teflon's channel claims to be monitored by an adult, which most likely is her mother, a Protzman follower whose Telegram account is "Teflon Don," and her listeners are excited that she might indoctrinate their own children into the cult that has ripped apart many families.

“I believe it’s too early to see where she will fit into the group dynamics right now, it’s definitely something I will be keeping a close eye on,” said “Karma,” the open-source researcher. “For a group who have claimed to be all about ‘saving the children’ using a child to push your own beliefs is disgusting and disturbing.”