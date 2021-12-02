QAnon cultist who abandoned her family is now in a behavioral health center

Over the course of 2021, QAnon cultists have flocked to Dallas, Texas believing that former President John F. Kennedy and his son, will be resurrected from the dead. There was a belief that the younger Kennedy would show up in Dallas on Nov. 2. As packed crowds met in Dealey Plaza, no one showed. The date changed to Nov. 17, but there was still no John-John. Then the 59th anniversary of the shooting of JFK, on Nov. 22. Still no Kennedy. Many are still there, waiting.

Earlier this week, some held a guided meditation and influencer Michael Protzman (aka Negative48) indicated that those waiting in the area are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A VICE News interview with an ardent believer revealed a woman so radicalized by QAnon that she abandoned her family to flock to Dallas and wait for the return of a Kennedy. Patricia, not her real name, has been married to her husband for 32 years, but when she walked out the door for Dallas, all she did was thank him and her two children for "being a great family."

Patricia's journals were found by her daughter Laura, also not her real name, with page after page filled with "indecipherable nonsense," the report described.

RELATED: QAnon leader fought police as they tried to save his estranged wife from ‘unlawful imprisonment’

“Before she went to Dallas she kept a couple of journals,” Laura said in an interview with VICE. “We don't know if it was people on Telegram telling her these things, or she's just having delusions, but it's just books of what she believes JFK Jr. is saying to her directly.”

Across the front and back of the books were the words, “I'm going to follow God. Thank you for a wonderful life. Look up to the sky, I will always be close by.”

It sounds like a suicide note, a fear that was confirmed during a video chat where followers said they discussed the need “to experience that physical death" to let go of their egos and witness the truth.

“It would not be hard to believe at this point if they were suicidal as a group,” Laura said. “I would not be surprised at all, because, initially, after we read her books, we were just waiting for a call, to hear that they'd done something like that.”



The only option the family felt they had was to obtain guardianship and put Patricia in a behavioral health center after a psychiatric evaluation.

She's certainly not the only one. Protzman was outed for domestic violence after a researcher discovered a 2019 arrest report, Mother Jones reported last week. Protzman denied any abuse.

Instead, he's been posting cryptic messages on his Telegram channel saying, “There is no more room in the plan for arrogance and self impotence." Another tells followers to “Prepare for the next phase. Prepare each other.”

READ MORE: 'Things are all on fire over there': QAnon cultists tear each other apart over Lin Wood and Mike Flynn feud

Another report from Nov. 2021 revealed that some followers have become broke over the expensive cult that mandates they stay in Dallas waiting for the JFK Jr. return.

Maureen McNamara bought into the claims too, though her interest was more about seeing other QAnon followers who shared her values. After watching children and the elderly sleeping on the ground waiting for the return of JFK Jr., she decided she was finished. She now works to help "wake up" others who have been captured by the cult.

The movement first began when a person calling themselves Q began posting "inside" information about President Donald Trump's administration. Believers think that he is saving children from a Democratic ring that drinks the blood of the young.

Read the full interview with Patricia's family at VICE.