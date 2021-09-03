QAnon shaman's plea hearing interrupted by 'wild yells' of 'freedom!'
A plea hearing for so-called "QAnon shaman" and Capitol insurrectionist Jacob Anthony Chansley was interrupted Friday by "wild yells" of "freedom!"

According to multiple reports on Twitter, the public phone line for Chansley's hearing was briefly unmuted — and someone could be heard yelling "freedom!" — before the line was muted.

"There are wild yells of 'freedom' on the teleconference line for this hearing," WUSA9 investigative journalist Scott MacFarlane reported. "The call is jammed with participants and is now beginning."

At 11:30 a.m., with the hearing still in progress, 354 participants were on the call, which is far more than usual for Jan. 6 hearings.

Adam Klasfield, a reporter for Law & Crime, noted that "freedom!" was "Chansley's old yelp inside the Capitol."

"Needless to say, the line has now been muted," Klasfield reported. "Folks, please don't ruin public access for the rest of us—press and the public—with silly antics."

According to BuzzFeed reporter Zoe Tillman, "There was a brief moment where the public line was unmuted, someone could be heard yelling 'FREEDOM' and then everyone got muted. So that's how this is going so far."

The 34-year-old Chansley pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony. He had faced a total of six charges.

