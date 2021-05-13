GOP group mocked mercilessly for warning that Democrats want to ‘cancel’ the Queen of England
A Republican activist group hailed Queen Elizabeth II for pushing to require voter identification in British elections, and they were buried in mockery.

The Republican State Leadership Committee, which works to elect GOP candidates to state offices, tweeted out a warning that Democrats might try to "cancel" the British monarch for including voter ID in the ceremonial Queen's Speech laying out the agenda for Parliament, and other social media users responded with fact checks and ridicule.




[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/ditzkoff/statuses/1392829896712404995 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1392829896712404995" created_ts=1620911499 name="Dave Itzkoff" embed_mobile_width=375 text="[googles \"history of American democracy and British monarchy\"]" padding_desktop=144 embed_desktop_height=794 embed_desktop_width=550 padding_mobile=170 embed_mobile_height=639 id="1392829896712404995" expand=1 screen_name="ditzkoff"]