RNC buried by major conservative website for 'morally repellent' kowtowing to Trump

In a scathing editorial from the editors of the conservative National Review, the Republican National Committee -- including chairperson Ronna Romney McDaniel -- were both called out for the censure of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), with the editors calling it "morally repugnant."

Coming after former vice president Mike Pence showed some courage and accused Donald Trump of being wrong about the legality of overturning the election, the editors suggested the RNC take a look in the mirror and become more like Mike.

Calling the censure, "... both morally repellent and politically self-destructive," the editors wrote, "The action of the mob on January 6 was an indefensible disgrace. It is deserving of both political accountability and criminal prosecution. Aspects of it are also fit subjects for a properly conducted congressional inquiry. It is wrong to minimize or excuse what happened that day."

According to the editors, there is no "conceivable" reason Republicans should defend the Capitol insurrectionists nor Trump's attempt to steal the election and that they should heed Pence who stated on Friday, "I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone.”

Using that as a springboard, they wrote, "the RNC has issued a statement, purportedly in the name of the entire party, denouncing 'a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse' and 'Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes.' This will, quite predictably and not wholly unreasonably, be read as an argument that the action of the mob was nothing but 'legitimate political discourse' and that nobody should be prosecuted."

According to the National Review, the RNC handed Democrats a cudgel that will likely be used against them in the 2022 midterms.

"The RNC bought the entire party a bounty of bad headlines and easy attack ads. It did so for no good purpose, and its action will only encourage those who see riots as legitimate political discourse. A mistake, and worse, a shame," they concluded.