Rick Scott's priorities 'strike fear in the heart of some Republicans': report

According to a report from Politico, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is aggressively taking the lead in setting the Republican agenda while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has receded into the background hoping that the next midterm election will be a referendum on President Joe Biden.

Scott, as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is currently serving his first term in the Senate and wants his colleagues to follow his battle plan in hopes of taking back the U.S. Senate, which Politico's Burgess Everett writes could be risky for the GOP.

"It’s a bold move for the first-term senator and National Republican Senatorial Committee chair. But Scott said the 31-page GOP agenda he’s crafted is separate from his work chairing the party’s campaign arm, adding that it’s 'important to tell people what we’re gonna do.' It’s a clear break from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has declined to release a GOP agenda heading into the midterms," the report states with Scott insisting, "There’s things that people would rather not talk about. I’m willing to say exactly what I’m going to do. I think it’s fair to the voter.”

According to the report, Scott's agenda will be heavy on shrinking federal government and culture war issues that even Scott admits may frighten members of his own party.

"The plans carry some risk," Politico is reporting. "It’s not at all clear that the GOP would unify around Scott’s proposals, which include many ideas that would struggle to attract Democratic support, could alienate some independent voters and could even split the GOP. Scott acknowledged as much in introducing his priorities, arguing they may 'strike fear in the heart of some Republicans.'"

Noting that Scott taking a higher profile appears to be a sign of a lawmaker eyeing a run for the White House, Scott attempted to set that accusation aside by claiming, "I’m not. So, I’m doing it because I’m a business guy and I believe in plans.”

Scott also tried to downplay some of the more controversial aspects of his plans, saying, "This is what people think, by the way. If you talk to a normal, non-woke family, this is what they think.”

