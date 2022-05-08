Pro-choice activists foil church group's march on Planned Parenthood: report
Pro-choice activists in front of the Supreme Court (Photo via Jim Watson for AFP)

According to a report from the Gothamist's Michelle Bocanegra, churchgoers from the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral had their monthly march on a local Planned Parenthood facility disrupted on Saturday by pro-choice activists.

In light of the leak of a first draft ruling from the Supreme Court's Justice Sam Alito that will overturn the historic 1973 Roe v Wade decision that guaranteed the rights of women to choose abortion without undue restrictions from the government, protests are expected at the nation's churches on Sunday.

In tha case of Saturday's confrontation, members of St. Patrick's normally gather for a mass on Saturday once a month and then head out to protest near the Planned Parenthood but this time were met by counter-protestors before leaving the church grounds.

According to Bocanegra's report, "Several dozen protestors gathered in the rain on Saturday morning outside the church, which hosts a monthly anti-abortion mass and procession that ends at Planned Parenthood’s Bleecker Street site. Worshippers typically gather nearby as women enter the clinic."

RELATED: 'From states rights to no rights': Shock after McConnell explains next steps if GOP wins the midterms

The report notes that the pro-choice activists "shared their own personal abortion stories and unleashed a cacophony of chants and song" as the approximately two dozen churchgoers stood on the steps of the church.

Pro-choice supporter Hannah Spring told the Gothamist, "As a gay woman, the oppressive Christianity services that come out to protest against clinics is vile and extremely harmful for everyone.”

The Gothamist's Bocanegra wrote that the church procession never made it to their destination, adding, "The church has been repeatedly accused of harassing patients, a characterization rejected by Father Brian Grabe, who is pastor of the church."

You can read more here.

2020 Election Religion & Politics SmartNews