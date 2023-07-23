'I personally am very upset': Fox News host attacks 'joyless feminists' for ruining Barbie movie

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy lashed out at a movie about Mattel's Barbie doll.

During a segment about summer movies on Sunday, Campos-Duffy previewed her podcast about the Barbie movie.

"We break down the Barbie movie — why you should, whether you should take your little girls to watch it or not because there's a lot of adult themes," she explained.

Co-host Joey Jones wanted to know more.

"It's something where maybe you just have conversations like you can see it but then have a conversation so they understand it or do you or do you look at say no, let's just stay away from that?" Jones asked.

"Well, I think that moms should go see it themselves first and then decide," Campos-Duffy replied. "I think that's because I personally am very upset."

"I love Barbie. There are like probably a hundred Barbies in my house and passed on through the years that all my girls play with, and this movie was made by a bunch of joyless feminists who actually hate Barbie," she concluded.

Previous Fox News segments accused Barbie of being a communist.

