Fox News host stupefied over green energy: 'How do we report the news and not lose our brains?'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy expressed frustration at plans to bolster green energy in coming months.

"Meanwhile, Americans in the heartland are outraged after Democrats approved funding for a Chinese-owned Gotion Global Battery Plant in Michigan," Fox News co-host Will Cain reported.

"Is this the environmental justice stuff we talked about yesterday?" Campos-Duffy said in response to farmers selling land for use by the factory.

"The EPA's new regulation is expected to require thousands of American coal and natural gas powered plants to cut or capture most emissions by 2040," Cain added.

"So, can I get this straight for a second?" Campos-Duffy interrupted. "Are we, are we kind of, we're, we're halting plants or, or in some way hampering plants, coal plants, but then we have Chinese battery plants going up?"

"That's exactly right," Cain confirmed.

"Like, this just is, I can't," Campos-Duffy gasped. "How do we report the news and not lose our brains? Like I, like, I just, I'm like."

"That's why we're all going crazy right now," Cain agreed.

"I'm like, this is insanity," Campos-Duffy concluded. "Sorry."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.