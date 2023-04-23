Fox News host stupefied over green energy: 'How do we report the news and not lose our brains?'

The settlement also means that Fox’s major figures — including Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, and Fox hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Maria Bartiromo — won’t have to testify at trial.
Which in turn means they won’t have to explain all the pretrial evidence (emails, depositions, and so on) showing that they knew Trump lied about the 2020 election being “stolen” but they went ahead and joined Trump’s lie nonetheless — in order not to lose viewers to Newsmax, One America News, or any other group to their right with even fewer scruples — so they’d preserve their revenue stream.
Fox said in a statement that “we acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” adding “we are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”
Move forward?
What about an apology from Fox? From these Fox hosts? A confession of complicity in Trump’s big lie? A promise to stop lying in the future?
Nada.
Dominion may have protected its trademark, but it hasn’t protected American democracy.
Little about the settlement has been aired on Fox News. The network devoted a total of no more than six minutes of coverage to it yesterday after the news of the settlement broke, and most of it was on Neil Cavuto’s afternoon news program. The evening prime time hosts said nothing. Fox News published one story on its home page, calling the lawsuit “media fodder.”
As a result, Fox viewers continue to be in the dark about it — including Trump’s big lie, Fox’s amplification of the big lie, the lawsuit, and the emails and pretrial testimony showing that Fox News and its hosts knew it was all a big lie.
There’s a small chance Fox might still be forced to tell its viewers the truth. Smartmatic, another election technology company, is moving ahead with a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox that a judge ruled can go to trial. Meanwhile, a former Fox News producer has sued her former employer, accusing it of pushing her to give misleading testimony in the Dominion case.
And Fox investors are seeking internal corporate documents that would reveal whether Fox’s board and leadership properly oversaw coverage of Donald Trump’s baseless election-rigging assertions.
***
Meanwhile, Trump continues to push his big lie. Presumably, Fox News will continue to push it as well because, hey, it sells to the Trump base that Fox News helped create.
And that’s really what this is all about: Money. Money to Trump. Money to Dominion. Money to Murdoch. Money to people such as Carlson and Hannity and Ingraham and Bartiromo — all of whom long ago cashed in their integrity for big bucks.
Even though their traitorous behavior has brought America to the cusp of civil war — including an attack on the U.S. Capitol — they’ll continue to do whatever is necessary (short of defaming a deep-pocketed voting machine company) to keep the money flowing in their direction.
Yesterday, the Grifter-in-Chief announced the release of a second round of superhero-style digital trading cards with cartoonish images of him at $99 apiece.
Fox’s and Trump’s grift goes on.