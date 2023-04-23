'Food fight': The GOP presidential primary race has already turned ugly
Long before the final field of contenders for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination has been settled, the primary season has already spiraled into smears, petty insults and vicious attacks -- mainly coming from Donald Trump who is making his third bid to be president.

According to CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny, between the candidates sniping at each other and the candidate-aligned super PACs piling on there is already a "food fight" going on inside the GOP tent.

After explaining "A new season of attack ads has begun, with allies of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis firing some of the first direct shots of the young presidential campaign," Zeleny was asked, "Where is this fight headed?"

Quipping, "GOP unity?" he added, "That will come later – or that’s the hope of top Republican officials – but the bruising season of define-your-opponent is underway. The Trump-DeSantis feud has long been simmering, but their springtime exchanges are almost certainly quaint, compared to what’s likely to come."

"With every passing election cycle, super PACs play a more prominent role," he continued. "It’s easier to raise money – without the federal limits imposed upon candidates."

"If the early months of the year are any indication, the 2024 campaign will push the limits even more, with outside groups far more important than political parties or, in some cases, even the candidates themselves," he elaborated.

