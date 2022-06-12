Fox News host: Women's rights and school shootings are 'luxury issues'

"There is testimony Meadows burned papers in his office after he met with [Rep.] Scott Perry, trying to challenge the 2020 election," host Bash prompted. "Do you think Mark Meadows destroyed documents?"

"I've heard it firsthand, I heard it directly from someone with firsthand knowledge so I believe the testimony the committee has," Farah Griffin replied. "I want to note this, related to the two conversations we're having, someone smarter than myself pointed out that in 1974 during Watergate, inflation was 11 percent, yet Congress still investigated the president and was able to work to address inflation and deal with the economy."

"American voters, we know the midterms are going to be about gas prices, they're going to be about bringing down inflation, consumer costs, but we also need to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th," she continued. "We cannot have a corrupt former president who, by the way, I think is going to announce in the coming months that he's, in fact, running again, get away with what was more or less a coup attempt against the United States. So, we need to be able to walk and chew gum. because this is a moment we need bipartisanship. Hopefully, we'll see that as a result of these hearings."

"I just want to go back to what you said," host Bash interjected. "You do feel confident that -- you know that Mark Meadows --or you feel strongly that the person telling is telling you the truth, that Mark Meadows destroyed documents?"

"I do and I expect to see that come out in testimony from the committee," Farah Griffin quickly answered. "And, again, this goes back to, you know, I was in the House when we wanted to hold Secretary [Hillary] Clinton accountable for destroying documents and not upholding federal record-keeping."

