Fox News host defends McConnell voters: 'If they want to vote in a cabbage, then let them do it'
Fox News/screen grab

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended older lawmakers while referring to them as cabbages.

During a Sunday discussion about aging Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Fox News co-host Will Cain called for term limits.

Campos-Duffy disagreed with the idea.

"There is some institutional knowledge that comes with being in there a long time, but I will say, I just think the voters, if they want to vote in a cabbage, then let them do it," Campos-Duffy said.

"I mean, they are voting in cabbages," co-host Douglas Murray offered.

"They are!" Campos-Duffy agreed. "You get the republic that you vote for."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

