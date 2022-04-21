California MAGA candidate claims God will commit voter fraud on her behalf to help her win
Rachel Hamm (screengrab).

On Thursday, Rachel Hamm, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in California, claimed in an interview that God will commit voter fraud on her behalf to cancel out Democrats if they try to steal the election from her.

"I would pray that I win," said Hamm. "One thing that I have been doing is praying that if anyone tries to steal a vote, that God would send the angels to steal the vote back. To make it an honest vote."

Hamm previously announced her run for secretary of state after claiming that Jesus appeared to her son in her closet and handed her a scroll commanding her to run for the office. She also claims that she has verified former President Donald Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election using her "empath" powers.

