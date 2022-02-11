Slur-spewing firefighters caught on hot mic mocking 8-year-old Black girl killed by police

A Philadelphia-area fire station has been temporarily shut down after volunteer members were caught on a hot mic using racial slurs and mocking an 8-year-old Black girl who was fatally shot by police last year.

The firefighters from Briarcliffe Fire Company Station 75, in Delaware County, thought their conversation following a virtual meeting in late January was private.

"The original call was to discuss the consolidation of services between the Briarcliffe, Goodwill, and Darby fire companies," ABC Channel 6 reports. "When county and state officials got off the call, members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company allegedly stayed on and engaged in a discussion that included racial slurs and disparaging remarks about African Americans in the area."

READ MORE: 'I called him the n-word -- ain't going to lie': Tennessee alderman admits to hurling racist abuse at neighbor

The Briarcliffe firefighters reportedly didn't realize that their colleagues from the Goodwill station were still on the line. The Goodwill firefighters recorded the call, and while the full audio hasn't been made public, Channel 6 played clips from the conversation.

"A bunch of f*cking n*ggers down there," one Briarcliffe firefighter can be heard saying in reference to the all-Black Darby Township Fire Company.

The Briarcliffe firefighters also called Darby's chief a racial slur and a "piece of sh*t," complained about Black firefighters being lazy, and discussed there being too many African-Americans living in the area.

"That's the f*cking problem," one Briarcliffe firefighter said. "Blacks are taking over sh*t."

They went on to mock Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old Black girl killed by police in Delaware County in August 2021. Three police officers are facing charges in connection with Fanta's death.

"Fanta soda, yeah, orange or Fanta grape," one Briarcliffe firefighter reportedly said on the call while chuckling.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Darby Township commissioners, who shut down the fire station on Wednesday, have asked the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the call for possible criminal charges.

Watch Channel 6's report below.


SmartNews