Lubbock schools accused of ignoring racism after Instagram post calling Black students animals circulates

According to KCBD, the organization 100 Black Men of West Texas is accusing the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District of turning a blind eye to racism, following the circulation of an Instagram post that labeled local Black students as animals — an allegation that school officials deny.

"The mentoring organization, known as 'The 100,' claims the release is to condemn the recent acts of racial bullying, and also what they refer to as a failure by LCISD staff to address 'many years' of persistent bigotry within the district," said the report. "Organization President Reggie Dial has offered the full cooperation of the 100 Black Men of West Texas to help address these issues. Dial says he has already scheduled a meeting with LCISD superintendent Keith Bryant and he looks forward to developing an action plan to transform the culture at Lubbock-Cooper."

"KCBD reached out to administrators of Lubbock-Cooper ISD, who 'refutes the assertion' that incidents of racial bullying have been minimized by staff. An investigation by campus administrators is currently underway, and staff say it will remain open until it is resolved and 'the person(s) responsible are made to face the consequences of their appalling actions,'" said the report. "LCISD staff state the Instagram account was reported to administrators the morning of Wednesday, April 13, and action was taken 'within 15 minutes' to report the account and remove it from Instagram."

Educational institutions have repeatedly been forced to grapple with racist incidents. Earlier this month, students at Arkansas State University shouted "White Power!" out of a car window while a reporter was interviewing a Black student about racism. And in March, students at a school in Chatham County, North Carolina allegedly sold a Black student at a mock "slave auction."



