Police investigating video of a White man grabbing a Black man by the neck

Police are investigating a video that has gone viral of a White man grabbing a Black man by the neck and attacking him over allegations of a stolen bicycle.

NPR reported the Milwaukee fight of the 62-year-old White guy claiming that he saw a friend of the 24-year-old Black man take the bike. The Black man keeps saying over and over that he never touched another person's bike.

The person filming the incident keeps shouting for the White man to get his hands off the other man's neck, which he finally does, flashing a middle finger to the camera.

The older man then claims that the bike was green, but the bike in the video is blue.

"The investigation ... will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review of any potential charges," police said in a statement.

See the video below or at this link.



