Gas station sparks backlash over sign banning Romani women

A Chevron gas station in Rowland Heights, California has triggered outrage over an ostensibly anti-shoplifting sign that banned women of Romani descent from the premises.

"The sign contained two ethnic slurs commonly used to portray Romanis as traveling thieves," reported Nicole Comstock for CBS News. "'It's been used against them as a weapon frequently,' said Hemet resident Anya Regewell. 'Much like the N-word is to Black people, Gypsy that's what that is to Romani people from Europe.' Regewell said a Romani community member sent her a picture of the sign. Since then, she has tried to call the gas station and took the issue to social media, hoping that it will get the hateful sign removed."

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits businesses from excluding people based on racial or ethnic categories.

According to the report, the sign, which also banned "women in long shoplifting skirts," has already been taken down, and Chevron's corporate office has issued a statement saying, "[we are] committed to fostering diversity and inclusion at all levels of our company. It is a cornerstone of our corporate values... We are working with the owner of the station to reinforce those values."

Despite it being illegal to refuse service based on protected classes, businesses put up similar signs from time to time, triggering controversity when they do. In 2016, a New Mexico convenience store put up a sign saying, "Obama and other Muslims not welcome."

Other times, store displays have not necessarily banned people based on race, but still put forward offensive messages. Last year, a gun store in Leesburg, Alabama triggered fury over a sign mocking the death of police brutality victim George Floyd.