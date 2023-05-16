Slur-spewing Tennessee woman leaves locals in 'state of shock' with stabbing threats

A Tennessee woman was arrested after a racially-charged incident involving a knife at a local park in Memphis, reported WREG this week.

According to police, 52-year-old Melissa Prewitt accosted local residents while in the park and wielded a knife while hurling racial slurs.

"'I hear her screaming at me and she was saying some other stuff. She kept saying like you terrorist and spewing racial slurs,' said Estiffany Mosby, a local resident who encountered Prewitt.

“I was kind of honestly in a state of shock,” Mosby told WREG. “It was like a kitchen knife you would see in a horror film, silver and like a black edge. It was also kind of crazy to me because it was other people, other white people that were just like going by her, but she wasn’t doing anything.”

According to the report, another woman shortly came over to help, but Prewitt continued shouting racial slurs as they left. Prewitt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Threatening incidents like what happened to Mosby have gained national attention in recent years.

In one of the most prominent cases, last August in Plano, Texas, a woman was charged with terroristic threats after being caught on video assaulting four Indian women in a parking lot.